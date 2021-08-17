Bears Waive LB Ledarius Mack & DB Michael Joseph

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack on Tuesday.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 17, 2021

Mack, 24, is the younger brother of Bears LB Khalil Mack and also attended college at Buffalo like the older Mack. He signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears after going undrafted back in April of last year.

Mack wound up being waived coming out of training camp and later signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

During his two-year college career, Mack recorded 40 total tackles, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and one defensive touchdown in 19 career games.