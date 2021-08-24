Bears Waive OL Badara Traore

The Chicago Bears announced they waived OL Badara Traore on Tuesday.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived OL Badara Traore. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 24, 2021

Chicago needs to make a few more moves to cut the roster down to 80 players before today’s deadline.

Traore, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Traore to their practice squad in September after clearing waivers. The Bears then signed Traore to a futures contract after the season concluded.

Traore has yet to appear in an NFL game.