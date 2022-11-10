Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve waived rookie TE Jake Tonges.
Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers.
Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Tonges has appeared in three games for the Bears, but did not catch a pass.
