Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve waived rookie TE Jake Tonges.

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers.

Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Tonges has appeared in three games for the Bears, but did not catch a pass.