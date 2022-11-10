Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve waived rookie TE Jake Tonges

Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. 

Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Tonges has appeared in three games for the Bears, but did not catch a pass.

