Bears Waive WR Chris Lacy

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are putting WR Chris Lacy on waivers.

Lacy is the first move the Bears made to cut their roster down to 53.

Lacy, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy just a week later, and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Detroit promoted him from their active roster back before releasing him in 2020.

From there, Lacy signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad in November of 2020, where he finished the season.

Dallas released Lacy in March, and the Bears signed him in May of this year.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.