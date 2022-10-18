Bears Waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Promote WR Isaiah Coulter

The Chicago Bears announced they have waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and promoted WR Isaiah Coulter in a corresponding move.

We have promoted Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad to the active roster and waived Ihmir Smith-Marsette.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/USx5D7mzqX — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 18, 2022

Chicago had claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers from the division rival Vikings coming out of the preseason but he struggled to make much of an impact.

In six games in 2021, Smith-Marsette has caught one out of four targets for 15 yards.

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Smith-Marsette is in the second year of a four-year rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $825,000 in 2022

In 2021, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.