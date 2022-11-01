Bears Waive WR Isaiah Coulter

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that they are waiving WR Isaiah Coulter.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived WR Isaiah Coulter. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 1, 2022

Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

He later caught on with the Bears practice squad ahead of the 2021 season.

For his career, Coulter has appeared in four total games and is yet to record any statistics.