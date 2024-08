Bears Waiving WR Freddie Swain & DE Khalid Kareem

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears made two additional roster moves on Saturday, waiving WR Freddie Swain and DE Khalid Kareem.

Swain, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Denver cut him loose in March and he was claimed by the Dolphins. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles before catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad in October of last year. The Bears signed him to a contract in May and he was later placed on injured reserve by the team in August.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.