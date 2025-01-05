Bears Will Interview Interim HC Thomas Brown For Full-Time Job

Bears GM Ryan Poles said the team will interview interim HC Thomas Brown for the full-time position, per Peggy Kusinski.

This is usually a courtesy extended to interim coaches. While Brown is highly thought of as a leader in NFL circles, his resume to this point does not suggest he’s a serious head coaching candidate.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brown gets more of a look to stay on as offensive coordinator, as Chicago’s offense improved notably when he was moved to interim OC before getting moved up again to interim HC.

Brown, 38, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February but he lasted just one year in Carolina along with the rest of the coaching staff. The Bears hired him as the passing game coordinator back in January and he was promoted to offensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season.