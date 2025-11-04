Bears Worked Out Four Running Backs

The Chicago Bears hosted four running backs for workouts on Tuesday, including RB Israel Abanikanda, RB Raheem Blackshear, RB Montrell Johnson, and RB ShunDerrick Powell, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Blackshear, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September 2022 and he spent the next two years there before being among the final roster cuts this offseason. He caught on with Tennessee’s practice squad in September but was released a week later.

Pittsburgh signed him to their practice squad in early October, but cut him loose after a few weeks.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).