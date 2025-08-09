Bears Worked Out Four Running Backs

The Chicago Bears hosted four free agent running backs for workouts on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Williams, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints on a three-year, $12 million deal. He eventually fell out of their rotation and didn’t play a big role for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with nine catches on 11 targets for 57 yards.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him last week.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.