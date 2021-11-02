Bears WR Allen Robinson Unlikely To Be Traded Before Deadline

According to Jordan Schultz, nothing is percolating on a potential trade involving Bears WR Allen Robinson.

Robinson is in a contract year and has not had a great season as a part of the Chicago offense. It’s uncertain whether he or the Bears see his future with the team.

Still, his franchise tag number likely makes a trade too burdensome to pull off.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in eight games for the Bears and caught 26 of 44 targets for 271 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline as the news is available.