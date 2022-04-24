Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested For Reckless Driving

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Bears WR Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in Florida on Saturday.

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs.

During this offseason, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Pringle appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, hauling in 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 621 kickoff return yards.

We will have more news on Pringle as it becomes available.