Bears WR Chase Claypool To Remain Away From Team This Week

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said in a radio interview that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week, per Adam Schefter.

Claypool was not at the stadium or on the sidelines yesterday as a healthy scratch and the team later confirmed he was asked to stay away.

Chicago has been exploring its trade options with Claypool and this news indicates that one way or another, the Bears could be ready to move on.

It’s been a sharp fall for Claypool, who drew attention for a lack of effort in Week 1 which was called out by teammates during the game. This past week he was asked if he thought the coaching staff was using him right and he responded, “No.”

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022.

In 2023, Claypool has appeared in three games for the Bears, recording four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Claypool as the news is available.