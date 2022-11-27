Bears WR Darnell Mooney Likely Out For Season With Ankle Injury

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bears WR Darnell Mooney is feared to have suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

According to Ian Rapoport, Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle.

You can expect the Bears to place Mooney on injured reserve in the coming days.

Mooney, 25, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney is in the third year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Mooney has appeared in 12 games for the Bears and caught 40 passes for 493 yards receiving and two touchdowns.