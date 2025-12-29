Bears WR Luther Burden III Suffered Minor Quad Injury

Per ESPN, Bears WR Luther Burden III suffered a quad injury on Sunday night in Week 17.

ESPN adds the injury is not thought to be serious, but the rookie will undergo further testing on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury. Burden was injured on the final play of the game and was carted off after initially trying to walk off on his own power.

Burden, 22, was a five-star recruit and multi-year starter at Missouri. He was named first-team All-SEC after the 2023 season and declared for the draft as a junior the following season.

The Bears used the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Burden. He signed a four-year, $10,964,034 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Burden has appeared in 14 games for the Bears and caught 44 of 56 targets for 617 yards and two touchdowns.