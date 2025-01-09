Belichick Associate Calls Reported NFL Interest ‘Complete Falsehood’

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi said HC Bill Belichick is completely committed to his current job despite recent buzz about a return to the NFL.

"Bill Belichick is completely committed to North Carolina.. That story about him going to the NFL was a complete falsehood and that story had no legs" — Pat McAfee Show, January 9, 2025

“Completely committed, 1,000 percent committed,” Lombardi said. “Look, guys that do the insider stuff for the NFL, they’ve got to put stories out there. That one was a complete falsehood. Coach Belichick when that story came out was recruiting in South Jersey.”

According to Tom Pelissero, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently spoke with North Carolina HC Bill Belichick to gauge his interest in a return to the NFL. Pelissero added at least one other team had gauged Belichick’s interest.

But the coach issued a denial through other sources shortly afterward and Lombardi has put a public face on it.

“That story just had no legs,” Lombardi added. “I think what often happens in rumoring, and I know this from doing it in the league, is that people try to make a connection. A to B equals C. Well that’s not always the case. Yes Tom Brady is being involved with interviews [with the Raiders]. Yes Tom Brady is doing research on head coaching candidates. Yes Tom Brady is calling people up for advice and counsel because that’s why he’s so great at what he does…but don’t assume that because he’s doing that he wants Bill Belichick.”

Lombardi reiterated Belichick is happy with the move to the college side and disenchanted with the current state of the NFL. Mark Maske also reports the Raiders have not been giving Belichick serious consideration.

The future of Hall of Fame coach surprised a lot of people by opting out of the NFL coaching cycle and taking a job in college football with the Tar Heels. His contract has also fueled some speculation about Belichick’s intentions.

His contract contains a $10 million buyout if he leaves prior to June 1, 2025, which is about half or less of his annual salary when he was with New England.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ HC vacancy and Belichick as the news is available.