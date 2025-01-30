Ben Kotwica ‘Strong Candidate’ To Join Rams As Assistant

Mike Klis reports that former Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is a “strong candidate” to become Rams assistant special teams coach to coordinator Chase Blackburn.

Klis says Kotwica immediately drew interest upon being fired by Denver from multiple teams.

Kotwica, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Jets back in 2007 as their defense/special teams quality control coach. He worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2013 before leaving for the same position with Washington the following year.

Kotwica spent two years as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator before joining the Vikings last year as their assistant special teams coach. The Broncos hired him for the 2023 season.