Bengals Activate CB Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Awuzie, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Awuzie has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 33 tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.