Bengals Activate G Alex Cappa & RB Samaje Perine, Make Two Other Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have activated G Alex Cappa and RB Samaje Perine from the PUP list.

We signed college free agent QB Drew Plitt and waived CB John Brannon. G Alex Cappa and HB Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and removed from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 27, 2022

The Bengals also signed QB Drew Plitt and waived CB John Brannon in a corresponding move.

Cappa, 27, was a third-round pick by the Bucs out of Humboldt State back in 2018. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,368,704, including a $793,704 signing bonus, $793,704 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $842,176.

He played out his rookie contract and signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals in free agency.

In 2021, Cappa appeared in and started all 17 games for the Buccaneers at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 82 qualifying players.