Bengals Activate LB Joe Bachie, Elevate DT Tyler Shelvin

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have activated LB Joe Bachie from the physically unable to perform list and are elevating DT Tyler Shelvin for Week 7.

We have activated LB Joe Bachie to the roster from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and elevated DT Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad to the active roster. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 22, 2022

Bachie, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles back in May and later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2021, Bachie appeared in nine games and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.