Bengals Activate RB Samaje Perine From COVID-19 List

The Bengals announced they have activated RB Samaje Perine from the COVID-19 list.

Roster Update: We've returned HB Samaje Perine to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 21, 2021

Perine, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals last year.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Perine has appeared in five games for the Bengals and rushed 20 times for 87 yards (4.4 YPC) while also catching seven of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.