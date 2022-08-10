Bengals Activate RT La’el Collins From Non-Football Injury List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Wednesday they have activated RT La’el Collins from the PUP list.

La'el Collins has passed his physical. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 10, 2022

Collins was recovering from a back injury that has sidelined him for most of training camp.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal in March.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.