Bengals Activate WR Charlie Jones From IR, Elevate WR Shedrick Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve activated WR Charlie Jones from injured reserve and elevated WR Shedrick Jackson to their active roster for their Week 11 game against the Ravens.

We have made the following moves:

-Returned WR Charlie Jones to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list

-Elevated WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game at Baltimore 🔗: https://t.co/wR60H62604 pic.twitter.com/u0xgJhs8Vg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 16, 2023

The Bengals placed Jones on injured reserve back in September with a thumb injury.

Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in three games and recorded one reception for six yards, to go along with eight punt returns for 150 yards and one touchdown.