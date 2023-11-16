Bengals Activate WR Charlie Jones From IR, Elevate WR Shedrick Jackson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that they’ve activated WR Charlie Jones from injured reserve and elevated WR Shedrick Jackson to their active roster for their Week 11 game against the Ravens. 

The Bengals placed Jones on injured reserve back in September with a thumb injury. 

Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract. 

In 2023, Jones has appeared in three games and recorded one reception for six yards, to go along with eight punt returns for 150 yards and one touchdown. 

