Bengals Activating S Ricardo Allen, Placing G Xavier Su’a-Filo On IR

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they are placing G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve and activated S Ricardo Allen from IR in a corresponding move, according to Ben Baby.

Cincinnati designated Allen to return from the injured reserve earlier this week.

Allen, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was waived a few months after he was drafted and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Allen returned to the Falcons on a one-year exclusive rights contract for a few years and re-signed as a restricted free agent on a one-year tender worth $2.914 million.

The Falcons and Allen later agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million extension in 2018. Allen was released earlier this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles.