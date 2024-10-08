Bengals Announce Four Moves Including Placing CB Daxton Hill On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed OT Andrew Stueber to the active roster and CB Micah Abraham to the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves: – Signed OT Andrew Stueber to active roster

– Signed CB Micah Abraham to the practice squad

– Placed CB Dax Hill and G/OT Jaxson Kirkland on the Reserve/Injured list. : https://t.co/JK1IPGKSC8 pic.twitter.com/wxErbopDtc — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2024

The Bengals also placed CB Daxton Hill and OL Jaxson Kirkland on injured reserve. They now have one open spot on their roster.

Hill, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Hill appeared in five games for the Bengals and recorded 24 tackles and one sack in four starts.