Bengals Announce Four Moves, Release DT Lawrence Guy

The Bengals announced four roster moves on Saturday, including releasing DT Lawrence Guy.

The team also signed RB Kendall Milton to the active roster and elevated OT Devin Cochran and WR Kendric Pryor from the practice squad.

Guy, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. He re-signed on another four-year deal in 2021 that was worth $11.5 million.

He signed on with the Bengals back in September following a successful workout.

In 2023, Guy appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 38 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.

In 2024, Guy has appeared in two games and recorded two tackles for the Bengals.