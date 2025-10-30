Bengals Announce Four Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster, signed LBs Liam Anderson and Brian Asamoah II to the practice squad, and cut DE Myles Cole in a corresponding move.
Giles-Harris, 28, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract.
However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021, and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023.
He spent two years on the practice squad before being cut after a brief appearance with the Patriots and subsequently rejoined the Jaguars. Giles-Harris signed a contract with the Bengals back in April of 2025. He’s bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad this season.
In 2025, Giles-Harris has appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded three tackles.
