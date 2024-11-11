Bengals & CB Xavien Howard Unable To Agree On Contract

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bengals and CB Xavien Howard were unable to come to terms on a contract after his visit with the team today.

While the veteran knows Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Cincinnati has had issues in the secondary this year, price evidently was an obstacle.

Howard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

He had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season when he agreed to a new five-year, $90 million extension.

The Dolphins designated him as a post-June 1 release this offseason.

In 2023, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 pass defenses.