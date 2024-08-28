Bengals Claim DE K.J. Henry

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed DE K.J. Henry off the waiver wire from the Commanders, per the NFL transaction wire.

They’ll need to make another corresponding move.

Henry, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.