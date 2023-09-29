Bengals Claim LB Devin Harper Off Waivers From Cowboys

According to Todd Archer, the Bengals claimed LB Devin Harper off of waivers from the Cowboys on Friday.

Harper, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State in the sixth round with the No. 193 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $177,520.

In 2023, Harper has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three total tackles.