Bengals Claim TE Thaddeus Moss

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have claimed TE Thaddeus Moss off waivers from Washington on Monday.

Moss played with Bengals QB Joe Burrow at LSU and Rapoport mentions that Cincinnati was interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent last year.

Moss, 22, wound up going undrafted out of LSU last year. He later signed on a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Washington.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Moss with an injury designation coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Washington waived him last week.

Moss is the son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss.

During his two-year college career at NC State and LSU, Moss recorded 53 receptions for 619 yards receiving (11.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.