Bengals Claim Two Off Waivers

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals have claimed former Bills DB Nick McCloud and former Titans DE Wyatt Ray off of waivers.

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract last offseason but elected to cut him loose during camp. He caught on with the Titans and bounced on and off their practice squad for the season.

In 2020, Ray appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded two total tackles and one sack.

During his four-year college career, Ray recorded 114 tackles, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass defenses in 38 career games.