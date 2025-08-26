Bengals Cut 22 Players, Put Three On Injured Lists To Get To 53

Tony Camino
The Cincinnati Bengals announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday to get down to 53 players ahead of the cutdown deadline.

Bengals helmet

Cincinnati has waived the following players:

  1. LS Cal Adomitis
  2. OT Devin Cochran
  3. OT Andrew Coker
  4. OT Caleb Etienne (Waived/Injured)
  5. DE Raymond Johnson III
  6. S Jaylen Key
  7. G Jaxson Kirkland
  8. CB Bralyn Lux
  9. WR Jamoi Mayes
  10. TE Tanner McLachlan (Waived/Injured)
  11. C Seth McLaughlin
  12. RB Kendall Milton
  13. WR Jordan Moore
  14. LB Maema Njongmeta
  15. WR Kendric Pryor
  16. QB Desmond Ridder
  17. DE Isaiah Thomas
  18. G Cordell Volson (Waived/Injured)
  19. WR Isaiah Williams

The Bengals terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

  1. RB Gary Brightwell
  2. CB Jalen Davis
  3. LB Joe Giles-Harris

Additionally, the Bengals placed S Daijahn Anthony and DE Cedric Johnson on injured reserve and placed TE Erick All Jr. on the PUP list.

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad during the season. Las Vegas declined to tender Ridder an offer as a restricted free agent in February. 

Ridder joined the Bengals last month. 

In 2024, Ridder appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 52 of 85 pass attempts (61.2 percent) for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

