Bengals Cutting WR/KR Charlie Jones

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are cutting WR/KR Charlie Jones as they trim down the roster.

He has a return touchdown in each of the past three seasons, so he should have plenty of interest either on waivers or if the Bengals can’t keep him on the practice squad.

Jones, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 14 games and failed to catch his lone target on offense. He returned 13 punts for 115 yards (8.8 yards per return) and 42 kickoffs for 1,084 yards (25.8 average) and one touchdown.