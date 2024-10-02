Bengals Designate DE Myles Murphy & DT McKinnley Jackson To Return

The Cincinnati Bengals officially designated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson to return from injured reserve.

We have cleared DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson to return to practice, and designated Jackson for return from the Reserve/Injured list. 📰: https://t.co/N6D73U9y8i pic.twitter.com/wKIFsdSIIX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 2, 2024

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

It’s a positive sign for Cincinnati’s defense to get back their former first-round pick to their defensive line. He’s been out since training camp after suffering a sprained knee.

Murphy, 22, was a first-round pick to the Bengals in 2023 out of Clemson. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $12.587 million rookie contract with a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2023, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.