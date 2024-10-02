Bengals Designate DE Myles Murphy & DT McKinnley Jackson To Return

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cincinnati Bengals officially designated DE Myles Murphy and DT McKinnley Jackson to return from injured reserve. 

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated. 

It’s a positive sign for Cincinnati’s defense to get back their former first-round pick to their defensive line. He’s been out since training camp after suffering a sprained knee. 

Murphy, 22, was a first-round pick to the Bengals in 2023 out of Clemson. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $12.587 million rookie contract with a base salary of $1.32 million.

In 2023, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

