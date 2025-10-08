Bengals Designate OL Lucas Patrick To Return

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have designated OL Lucas Patrick to return from injured reserve.

We have cleared G Lucas Patrick to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured List. : https://t.co/b8ZRVIvZzh — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He has yet to play this season.

Patrick, 31, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

From there, he joined the Saints for the 2024 season. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2024, Patrick appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 10 starts for them.