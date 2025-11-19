Bengals Designate Two Players To Return, Including TE Mike Gesicki

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they designated TE Mike Gesicki and S Daijahn Anthony to return from injured reserve.

We have cleared S Daijahn Anthony and TE Mike Gesicki to return to practice today. 🔗: https://t.co/o2qv3sn7WZ pic.twitter.com/UPTNoINpcV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 19, 2025

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

Gesicki suffered a pectoral injury in Week 6 and will now miss at least four games, but potentially longer depending on the severity of the injury.

Gesicki, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was franchise tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million. After playing out that deal, he signed another one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Bengals in 2024.

The Bengals then re-signed Gesicki to a three-year, $25 million deal for 2025.

In 2025, Gesicki has appeared in six games for the Bengals and caught eight passes for 61 yards.