Bengals Designate WR Auden Tate To Return From IR

The Bengals announced they have designated WR Auden Tate to return from injured reserve.
Roster Update: We've cleared WR Auden Tate to return to practice.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 11, 2022
This opens up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Tate, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.
In 2021, Tate has played in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
