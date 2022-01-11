Bengals Designate WR Auden Tate To Return From IR

The Bengals announced they have designated WR Auden Tate to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Tate, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

In 2021, Tate has played in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.