Bengals Designated CB DJ Ivey To Return

According to Ben Baby, Bengals CB DJ Ivey returned to practice on Friday and has been officially designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

This opens Ivey’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Ivey, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,920,652 rookie contract.

In 2024, Ivey appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded three tackles, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.