Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson Requested Trade Or Release

Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or his release from Cincinnati, per Adam Schefter.

Jackson is the third player on the Bengals’ defense to request a trade or release from the team.

Jackson, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Texas A&M by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $5,596,312 million rookie contract that includes a $890,044 signing bonus.

Jackson has appeared in 14 games in his two-year career with the Bengals, making one start. He’s tallied 16 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack.