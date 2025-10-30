Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson Requested Trade Or Release

Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or his release from Cincinnati, per Adam Schefter.
Jackson is the third player on the Bengals’ defense to request a trade or release from the team.
Jackson, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Texas A&M by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $5,596,312 million rookie contract that includes a $890,044 signing bonus.
Jackson has appeared in 14 games in his two-year career with the Bengals, making one start. He’s tallied 16 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack.
