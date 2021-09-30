Bengals Elevate S Trayvon Henderson For Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have elevated S Trayvon Henderson for tonight’s game against the Jaguars.

Roster Update: We’ve elevated S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2021

Henderson will go back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers. He’ll give the Bengals a little extra depth at safety given Jessie Bates has been ruled out.

Henderson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Hawaii back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals.

Cincinnati waived Henderson coming out of the preseason before later signing him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s been on and off of their active roster and practice squad.

In 2020, Henderson was active for four games but did not record a tackle.