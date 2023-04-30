Bengals HC Zac Taylor On Joe Mixon: His Future Is Here

There had been some uncertainty about the status of Bengals RB Joe Mixon going forward this offseason, as the Bengals had declined to commit one way or another to him being on the roster in 2023.

However with the draft in the books and Cincinnati not addressing running back until Day 3, Bengals HC Zac Taylor was much more affirmative about the veteran runner’s status.

“His future is here with the team,” Taylor said Saturday via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I like Joe Mixon.”

Taylor’s support is notable given Mixon is also facing a misdemeanor charge for menacing that was recently refiled.

Mixon, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $9.4 million and $9.6 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and rushed 210 times for 814 yards (3.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added 60 receptions on 75 targets for 441 yards and another two touchdowns.