Bengals Hiring Former Patriots DL Coach Jerry Montgomery To Same Role

According to Paul Dehner Jr., the Bengals are hiring former Patriots DL coach Jerry Montgomery as their new defensive line coach.

Cincinnati is reportedly hiring Notre Dame’s Al Golden as their new defensive coordinator, making Montgomery the first to join his defensive staff in Cincinnati.

Montgomery, 45, began his college coaching career at North Iowa Community College in 2005 as their defensive coordinator before joining North Iowa as its defensive tackles ciach in 2006, earning a promotion to defensive line coach the following two years. He became Wyoming’s DL coach in 2009-2010.

Indiana hired him as their DT coach the following year and landed a job as Michigan’s DL coach in 2011-2012. After two years as Oklahoma’s DL coach, he became a Packers’ assistant from 2015-2017, earning a promotion to Green Bay’s DL coach until 2023.

He signed on as the Packers’ DL coach in 2024.