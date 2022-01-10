Bengals Make Eight Roster Moves Including Activating RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived LB Austin Calitro and activated seven players from the COVID-19 list.

– Returned seven players to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list — S Vonn Bell, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, HB Joe Mixon, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain.

– Waived LB Austin Calitro. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 10, 2022

Mixon, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $5 million and $8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, Mixon appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and rushed 292 times for 1,205 yards (4.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also added 42 receptions on 48 targets for 314 yards and another two touchdowns.