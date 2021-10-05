Bengals Make Four Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve signed P Drue Chrisman and S Michael Thomas to their practice squad and released S Sean Davis and CB Tony Brown from the unit.
Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:
- LB Joe Bachie
- DB Trayvon Henderson
- LB Keandre Jones
- TE Thaddeus Moss (Injured)
- TE Mason Schreck
- DE Noah Spence
- G Keaton Sutherland
- WR Trent Taylor
- RB Pooka Williams
- RB Trayveon Williams
- NT Renell Wren
- DT Mike Daniels
- QB Jake Browning
- C Lamont Gaillard
- S Michael Thomas
- P Drue Chrisman
Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.
From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed Davis to a one-year back in April before later cutting him loose.
Davis signed on with the Bengals a few weeks ago.
In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.
