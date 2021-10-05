Bengals Make Four Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they’ve signed P Drue Chrisman and S Michael Thomas to their practice squad and released S Sean Davis and CB Tony Brown from the unit. 

Bengals Helmet

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

  1. LB Joe Bachie
  2. DB Trayvon Henderson
  3. LB Keandre Jones
  4. TE Thaddeus Moss (Injured)
  5. TE Mason Schreck
  6. DE Noah Spence
  7. G Keaton Sutherland 
  8. WR Trent Taylor
  9. RB Pooka Williams
  10. RB Trayveon Williams
  11. NT Renell Wren
  12. DT Mike Daniels
  13. QB Jake Browning
  14. C Lamont Gaillard
  15. S Michael Thomas
  16. P Drue Chrisman

Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington. 

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed Davis to a one-year back in April before later cutting him loose. 

Davis signed on with the Bengals a few weeks ago. 

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.

 

