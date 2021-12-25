Bengals Make Seven Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the Ravens.

The full list includes:

Awuzie, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals.

In 2021, Awuzie has appeared in 12 games and recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.