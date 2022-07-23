Bengals Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing OT La’el Collins On NFI List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Saturday that they’ve placed six players on injured lists.

The full list of moves includes:

The Bengals can activate these players at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal in March.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.