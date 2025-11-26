Bengals Make Three Roster Moves, Activate QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday that they’ve activated QB Joe Burrow and S Daijahn Anthony from injured reserve and placed CB Marco Wilson on the list.
All indications have been that Burrow is ready to return to the starting lineup so this isn’t a big surprise.
Burrow is working his way back from a turf toe injury he suffered against the Patriots.
Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.
Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.
In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
