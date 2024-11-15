Bengals Make Two Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed TE Cam Grandy off the practice squad to their active roster and waived RB Kendall Milton.

Grandy, 23, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He’s bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2024, Grandy has appeared in one game and recorded one reception.