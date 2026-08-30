Bengals Officially Cut 34 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Cincinnati Bengals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Bengals helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. RB Gary Brightwell
  2. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  3. QB Josh Johnson
  4. S Russ Yeast
  5. LB Liam Anderson
  6. S Daijahn Anthony
  7. G Liam Brown
  8. RB Kentrel Bullock
  9. QB Sean Clifford
  10. OT Andrew Coker
  11. DT Howard Cross III
  12. LB Jack Dingle
  13. DE Isaiah Foskey
  14. LB Eric Gentry
  15. TE Cam Grandy
  16. RB Jamal Haynes
  17. LB Shaka Heyward
  18. DT McKinnley Jackson
  19. DT Jordan Jefferson
  20. WR Xavier Johnson
  21. WR Charlie Jones
  22. OT Christian Jones
  23. TE Josh Kattus
  24. CB Jalen Kimber
  25. CB Bralyn Lux
  26. CB Matthew McDoom
  27. RB Kendall Milton
  28. WR Jordan Moore
  29. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  30. WR Kendric Pryor
  31. G Corey Robinson II
  32. WR Noah Thomas
  33. WR Mitch Tinsley
  34. CB Ceyair Wright

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. G Brian Parker II
  2. CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2026.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.

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