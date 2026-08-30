Bengals Officially Cut 34 Players

The Cincinnati Bengals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

RB Gary Brightwell LB Joe Giles-Harris QB Josh Johnson S Russ Yeast LB Liam Anderson S Daijahn Anthony G Liam Brown RB Kentrel Bullock QB Sean Clifford OT Andrew Coker DT Howard Cross III LB Jack Dingle DE Isaiah Foskey LB Eric Gentry TE Cam Grandy RB Jamal Haynes LB Shaka Heyward DT McKinnley Jackson DT Jordan Jefferson WR Xavier Johnson WR Charlie Jones OT Christian Jones TE Josh Kattus CB Jalen Kimber CB Bralyn Lux CB Matthew McDoom RB Kendall Milton WR Jordan Moore DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland WR Kendric Pryor G Corey Robinson II WR Noah Thomas WR Mitch Tinsley CB Ceyair Wright

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

G Brian Parker II CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2026.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.