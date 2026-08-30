Bengals Officially Cut 34 Players

The Cincinnati Bengals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- RB Gary Brightwell
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- QB Josh Johnson
- S Russ Yeast
- LB Liam Anderson
- S Daijahn Anthony
- G Liam Brown
- RB Kentrel Bullock
- QB Sean Clifford
- OT Andrew Coker
- DT Howard Cross III
- LB Jack Dingle
- DE Isaiah Foskey
- LB Eric Gentry
- TE Cam Grandy
- RB Jamal Haynes
- LB Shaka Heyward
- DT McKinnley Jackson
- DT Jordan Jefferson
- WR Xavier Johnson
- WR Charlie Jones
- OT Christian Jones
- TE Josh Kattus
- CB Jalen Kimber
- CB Bralyn Lux
- CB Matthew McDoom
- RB Kendall Milton
- WR Jordan Moore
- DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- WR Kendric Pryor
- G Corey Robinson II
- WR Noah Thomas
- WR Mitch Tinsley
- CB Ceyair Wright
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- G Brian Parker II
- CB Ja’Sir Taylor
Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.
Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens and Broncos.
Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2026.
In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.
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